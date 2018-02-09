Army officials are moving forward with the next phase of their project to develop a new high-fidelity network simulation testing environment for the Department of Defense’s Cyber Mission Forces, aiming to deploy prototype capabilities by July. The Program Executive…
Army Hopes To Deploy Prototype Cyber Training Capabilities This Summer
