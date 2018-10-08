The Army next summer will test a 6.8mm caliber rifle as its next generation squad weapon (NGSW), an M4 and M249 replacement, with officials looking to initially purchase 100,000 of the new rifles for soldiers in close quarters combat duties.Gen. Mark Milley, the…
Army Going With 6.8mm Caliber Rifle For Next-Gen Squad Weapon, Tests To Start Next Summer
