Army To Equip Three Tank Brigades With Trophy Missile Shields

Defense Daily | 02/13/2018 | Dan Parsons

The Army’s fiscal 2019 budget request includes funding to equip three Armored Brigade Combat Teams worth of Abrams tanks with Trophy active protection systems (APS) capable of knocking down enemy guided missiles.Together with the 87 Trophy systems included in…

