The leader of Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) is looking to expand his command’s role beyond ‘cyber,’ to include greater electronic warfare and information operations capabilities, with a planned summit next week to begin drafting a new operational statement…
Army Cyber Officials Meeting Next Week On Expanding Command’s Role
