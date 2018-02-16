Army Could Curtail Some Overseas Missions To Patch Readiness Holes

Defense Daily | 02/16/2018 | Dan Parsons

To fulfill all of the Army’s global responsibilities, soldiers typically spend as much time deployed as they do at home between missions, inspiring service leaders to see which missions might be scrapped to give troops more down time and ultimately beef up readiness…

