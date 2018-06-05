Army paratroopers have successfully completed testing of a lighter, ruggedized version of its laser target locator needed to improve artillery fire accuracy, officials said June 1.The Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate (ABNSOTD) and 82nd Airborne…
Army Completes Paratrooper Tests For Smaller, Lighter Laser Targeting Device
Army paratroopers have successfully completed testing of a lighter, ruggedized version of its laser target locator needed to improve artillery fire accuracy, officials said June 1.The Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate (ABNSOTD) and 82nd Airborne…