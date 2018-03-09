Free from legal shackles it has been forced to wear for more than two years, the Army has signed a $273 million deal with Airbus Helicopters for additional UH-72 Lakota aircraft.Announced March 8, the contract is for 35 of the light utility helicopters the Army…
Army Buys First Post-Lawsuit Lot Of Airbus Utility Helicopters
