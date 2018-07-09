The Army awarded Northrop Grumman [NOC] a $128 million contract to continue support its Mission Command Training Center (MCTC), officials said on Monday.Under the new Mission Training Complex Contractor Support program, Northrop Grumman will offer live and virtual…
Army Awards Northrop $128 Million To Continue Mission Command Training Center Support
