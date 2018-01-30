BAE Systems has received an $8 million deal to develop new precision-guidance kits to the Army aimed to improve the accuracy of 155-millimeter artillery munitions.Under the deal, announced Jan. 30, BAE is tasked with developing new kits to enable Army munitions…
Army Awards BAE Systems $8 Million Deal For New Precision-Guidance Kits
