The Army has started accepting white papers for its latest round to find technical management and assessment capabilities for the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE) program, officials announced July 9.The third Cyber Innovation Challenge (CIC) is intended…
Army Announces Latest Opportunity To Pitch Capabilities For New Cyber Training Environment
