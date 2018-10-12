  • Home /
  • Market Sectors/Army/
  • Army Ahead Of Schedule On M113 Replacement, AMPV Production Decision Set For November

Army Ahead Of Schedule On M113 Replacement, AMPV Production Decision Set For November

Defense Daily | 10/12/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Army’s program to replace its M113 armored personnel carriers with BAE Systems’ Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) is 90 days ahead of schedule with a production decision expected by Nov. 14, according to the lead program official.Col. Mike Milner, AMPV…

More Stories You Might Like