The Army’s program to replace its M113 armored personnel carriers with BAE Systems’ Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) is 90 days ahead of schedule with a production decision expected by Nov. 14, according to the lead program official.Col. Mike Milner, AMPV…
Army Ahead Of Schedule On M113 Replacement, AMPV Production Decision Set For November
