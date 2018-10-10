The Army is planning to test offerings late next year for its new long-range precision strike munition (PrSM) capable of reaching 499 kilometers with a goal of fielding systems by 2023, drastically accelerating the schedule from an original 2027 delivery date.Col.…
Army Accelerates Precision Strike Munition Capability Program, Planning To Field By 2023
The Army is planning to test offerings late next year for its new long-range precision strike munition (PrSM) capable of reaching 499 kilometers with a goal of fielding systems by 2023, drastically accelerating the schedule from an original 2027 delivery date.Col.…