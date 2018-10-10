  • Home /
  • Market Sectors/Army/
  • Army Accelerates Precision Strike Munition Capability Program, Planning To Field By 2023

Army Accelerates Precision Strike Munition Capability Program, Planning To Field By 2023

Defense Daily | 10/10/2018 | Matthew Beinart

The Army is planning to test offerings late next year for its new long-range precision strike munition (PrSM) capable of reaching 499 kilometers with a goal of fielding systems by 2023, drastically accelerating the schedule from an original 2027 delivery date.Col.…

More Stories You Might Like