ARCYBER Commander Nakasone Nominated To Lead NSA

Defense Daily | 02/14/2018 | Matthew Beinart

President Trump nominated Lt. Gen. Paul Nakasone, head of Army Cyber Command, on Tuesday to be the next director of the National Security Agency (NSA). If confirmed by the Senate, Nakasone would take over the dual-hatted role of leading the country’s top intelligence…

