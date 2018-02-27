Applied Composites on Tuesday said it has acquired another composite manufacturer, San Diego Composites (SDC), in a deal that expands its manufacturing capacity and enables it to provide customers with more integrated solutions. Orion spacecraft launch abort system…
Applied Composites Acquires San Diego Composites
