Applied Composites Acquires San Diego Composites

Defense Daily | 02/27/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Applied Composites on Tuesday said it has acquired another composite manufacturer, San Diego Composites (SDC), in a deal that expands its manufacturing capacity and enables it to provide customers with more integrated solutions. Orion spacecraft launch abort system…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *