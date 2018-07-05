L3 Technologies [LLL] on Tuesday said it had completed the sale of its Vertex Aerospace businesses to the private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $540 million in cash.Last October, L3 said it planned to divest Vertex to focus on the products and solutions…
American Industrial Partners Completes Acquisition Of Vertex Aerospace From L3
