American Industrial Partners Completes Acquisition Of Vertex Aerospace From L3

Defense Daily | 07/05/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

L3 Technologies [LLL] on Tuesday said it had completed the sale of its Vertex Aerospace businesses to the private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $540 million in cash.Last October, L3 said it planned to divest Vertex to focus on the products and solutions…

