After a nail-biter of an amendment vote Wednesday, the Department of Energy may still have to seek congressional approval to start work on new nuclear warheads, if the Senate's version of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act becomes law.However, the measure…
Amendment to Maintain Congressional Scrutiny of New Nuke Warhead Programs Narrowly Survives Kill Vote
After a nail-biter of an amendment vote Wednesday, the Department of Energy may still have to seek congressional approval to start work on new nuclear warheads, if the Senate's version of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act becomes law.However, the measure…