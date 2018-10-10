Raytheon [RTN] on Wednesday said its new AN-SPY-6(V) air and missile defense radar (AMDR) has tracked multiple targets simultaneously as well as its first track of a ballistic missile through intercept in a test.The test occurred at the Navy’s Pacific Missile…
AMDR Tracks Multiple Targets And First Missile Through Intercept
