AMC Chief Perna: Army Is In ‘Shameful’ Shape, Must Modernize

Defense Daily | 03/29/2018 | Dan Parsons

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Not only is the Army not in fighting shape for future wars, it is in such dire need of systemic modernization that it is in “shameful” condition, according to the service’s chief logistician.The Army must challenge and change the status…

