Airbus Successfully Completes FX275 Laser-Guided Rocket Test With H145M Helicopter
Airbus Helicopters announced Jan. 31 it has successfully demonstrated the ability to fire Thales’ laser-guided rockets (LGR’s) from its H145M helicopters.The tests were conducted in Dec. 2017 at the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration flight test center…