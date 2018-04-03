Airbus announced its first order in Latin America for the H160, agreeing to a deal for one of the medium utility helicopters with an unnamed Brazilian customer.The deal, announced Tuesday, was signed after a recent H160 flight demonstration in Marignane, France.…
Airbus Receives First Order In Latin America For H160 Helicopter
