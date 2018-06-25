The U.S. Air Force, which has been developing the B-21 Raider for almost three years, is on track to conduct a critical design review by year’s end, a service official said June 25.“We are on our way to critical design review,” said Randy Walden, director…
Air Force’s B-21 Bomber Nears Critical Design Review
The U.S. Air Force, which has been developing the B-21 Raider for almost three years, is on track to conduct a critical design review by year’s end, a service official said June 25.“We are on our way to critical design review,” said Randy Walden, director…