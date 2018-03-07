The U.S. Air Force is gearing up to launch a study this summer on options for replacing its fleets of large command-and-control (C2) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) planes, a key general said Feb. 22.While the analysis of alternatives (AoA)…
Air Force To Study Replacement Options For Command And ISR Planes
