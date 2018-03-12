Air Force Space Command Shifting To Warfighting Operational Mindset

  • Home /
Space & Missile Defense Report | 03/12/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Air Force officials are looking to shift to a warfighting operational mindset in the space domain with the opening of a new coalition center to test capabilities and aggressively pursue simulation opportunities for mission training.Leadership for Air Force Space…

