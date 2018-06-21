The U.S. Air Force discovered a fan blade defect in Pratt & Whitney’s F100-PW-229 fighter-jet engine while investigating a mishap, according to service officials.“Once they tore into the root cause [of the mishap], they noticed that there was a defect with…
Air Force Replacing Defective Fan Blades In Fighter Engines
