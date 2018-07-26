The Air Force is readying a new Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance ‘flight plan’ aimed at posturing the service to take better advantage of artificial intelligence capabilities to meet growing peer competition from China and Russia, a top service…
Air Force Readying New ISR ‘Flight Plan’ Next Month Driven By Global AI Arms Race
