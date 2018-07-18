The Air Force awarded Boeing [BA] a $3.9 billion contract on Tuesday to launch the engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) phase of the Presidential Aircraft Recapitalization (PAR) that will replace the current fleet of Air Force One presidential jets.In…
Air Force Officially Awards Boeing $3.9 Billion For New Air Force One
