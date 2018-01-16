  • Home /
  • Air Force Mulling How To Meet Hill Mandate To Kill New Space Directorate

Space & Missile Defense Report | 01/16/2018 | Marc Selinger

The U.S. Air Force is evaluating how to implement a congressional requirement that it disband its new space operations directorate, service Secretary Heather Wilson said Jan. 5.“We will comply with the law but there’s a lot of different ways to do it,” Wilson…

