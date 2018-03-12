At an Air Force Association (AFA) symposium the week of Feb. 18, that was supposed to be devoted to air warfare, U.S. Air Force leaders spent part of their time underscoring space’s increasing importance to the service.Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said…
Air Force Leaders Push For More Aggressive Role In Space
