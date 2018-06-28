The U.S. Air Force has suspended flying for its light-attack aircraft experiment while it investigates the recent fatal crash of one of the participating planes, the head of Air Combat Command (ACC) said June 28.“We haven’t figured out what happened yet,”…
Air Force Grounds Light-Attack Aircraft Experiment After Crash
