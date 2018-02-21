  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Air Force Focusing On Enterprise IT As A Service, Cyber-Integrated ISR Capabilities

Air Force Focusing On Enterprise IT As A Service, Cyber-Integrated ISR Capabilities

C4I | 02/21/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Air Force officials are looking to cyber-integrated ISR capabilities and embracing enterprise IT as a service (EaaS) in an effort to better leverage data to protect networks and address growing adversarial threats.Future ISR efforts will take greater advantage…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *