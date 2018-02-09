Language included in the newly enacted federal budget agreement will allow the Air Force to proceed with “critical” construction projects for its F-35A Lightning II program, according to a congressional panel.The provision, or “anomaly,” is part of a continuing…
Air Force F-35 Program Gets Help From Budget Deal
