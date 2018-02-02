The U.S. Air Force intends to conduct a second phase of experiments with light-attack aircraft this spring and summer, the service said Feb. 2.The Air Force said in a statement that the second round will take place from May to July at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base…
Air Force Plans Second Light-Attack Aircraft Experiment
The U.S. Air Force intends to conduct a second phase of experiments with light-attack aircraft this spring and summer, the service said Feb. 2.The Air Force said in a statement that the second round will take place from May to July at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base…