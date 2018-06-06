The U.S. Air Force plans to launch an annual exercise in October to practice command-and-control (C2) across multiple domains, a service official said June 6.The inaugural wargame, which will take place at Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama, will address “some…
Air Force Eyes New Wargame On Multi-Domain Command And Control
