Air Force Ends Grounding Of T-6A Trainer Planes

Defense Daily | 02/27/2018 | Marc Selinger

The U.S. Air Force, which grounded its fleet of T-6A trainer aircraft almost four weeks ago due to a rise in physiological episodes (PEs), announced Feb. 27 that the planes are now cleared to return to flight.The Air Force said it has determined that the PE surge…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *