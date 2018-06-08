The U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) is forming several teams to increase communication and coordination across the 6,300-person organization and ultimately reduce the time it takes to acquire satellites and other equipment.SMC, which is…
Air Force Center Sees New Teams As Key To Faster Space Acquisition
The U.S. Air Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) is forming several teams to increase communication and coordination across the 6,300-person organization and ultimately reduce the time it takes to acquire satellites and other equipment.SMC, which is…