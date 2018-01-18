Air Force Begins Broad Review Of Programs

Defense Daily | 01/18/2018 | Marc Selinger

The U.S. Air Force has launched a two-month review of all of its programs to determine whether some of them are no longer needed, according to a service official. Air Force Undersecretary Matthew Donovan (Air Force photo)[/caption]The review, which began Jan.…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *