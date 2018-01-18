The U.S. Air Force has launched a two-month review of all of its programs to determine whether some of them are no longer needed, according to a service official. Air Force Undersecretary Matthew Donovan (Air Force photo)[/caption]The review, which began Jan.…
Air Force Begins Broad Review Of Programs
