The U.S. Air Force has awarded a five-year contract valued at up to $2.2 billion to JPATS Logistics Services to manage the supply chain for T-6 Texan II training aircraft, the Department of Defense announced Dec. 20.

The work by the Florida-based firm will be performed at about 10 Air Force, Navy and Army bases, DoD said.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in Ohio held a competition for the contract and received four bids.