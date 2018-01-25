The U.S. Air Force and Army plan to conduct a series of joint table-top exercises over the next year to refine ideas for fighting seamlessly across multiple domains, an Air Force official said Jan. 25.The Air Force’s Air Combat Command (ACC) and the Army’s…
Air Force, Army To Hold Joint Exercises On Multi-Domain Battle
The U.S. Air Force and Army plan to conduct a series of joint table-top exercises over the next year to refine ideas for fighting seamlessly across multiple domains, an Air Force official said Jan. 25.The Air Force’s Air Combat Command (ACC) and the Army’s…