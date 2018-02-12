Air Force Aims To Develop New Sensor Fusion System Instead Of Replacing JSTARS Surveillance Plane

Defense Daily | 02/12/2018 | Marc Selinger

The U.S. Air Force is dropping plans to build a new ground-surveillance aircraft, opting instead to begin developing an advanced battle management system that can fuse threat information from various new and existing sensors to provide a comprehensive view of the…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *