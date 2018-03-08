AeroVironment [AVAV] has received a $44.5 million contract from a country in the Middle East for its Puma II AE small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) equipped with its Mantis i45 sensor, the company said March 6.The deal is AeroVironment’s largest international…
AeroVironment Receives $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Deal From Country In Middle East
AeroVironment [AVAV] has received a $44.5 million contract from a country in the Middle East for its Puma II AE small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) equipped with its Mantis i45 sensor, the company said March 6.The deal is AeroVironment’s largest international…