  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • AeroVironment Receives $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Deal From Country In Middle East

AeroVironment Receives $44.5 Million Puma AE UAS Deal From Country In Middle East

Defense Daily International | 03/09/2018 | Matthew Beinart

AeroVironment [AVAV] has received a $44.5 million contract from a country in the Middle East for its Puma II AE small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) equipped with its Mantis i45 sensor, the company said March 6.The deal is AeroVironment’s largest international…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *