The Office of Naval Research (ONR) is moving ahead with its Torpedo Advanced Propulsion System (TAPS) program as it awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne [AJRD] a $2.6 million Phase I contract to develop a prototype torpedo propulsion system, the company said Tuesday.TAPS…
Aerojet Rocketdyne Wins ONR Phase 1 Torpedo Propulsion Program, Lockheed Martin Wins MK48 Maintenance Contract
