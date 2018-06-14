  • Home /
  • Market Sectors/Navy/USMC/
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Wins ONR Phase 1 Torpedo Propulsion Program, Lockheed Martin Wins MK48 Maintenance Contract

Aerojet Rocketdyne Wins ONR Phase 1 Torpedo Propulsion Program, Lockheed Martin Wins MK48 Maintenance Contract

Defense Daily | 06/14/2018 | Rich Abott

The Office of Naval Research (ONR) is moving ahead with its Torpedo Advanced Propulsion System (TAPS) program as it awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne [AJRD] a $2.6 million Phase I contract to develop a prototype torpedo propulsion system, the company said Tuesday.TAPS…

More Stories You Might Like