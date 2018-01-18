Rapid experimental prototyping of the sort that resulted in the SR-71 Blackbird and F-117 stealth fighter is the key to keeping major weapon system development programs on track, according to two prospective Pentagon weapon buyers.Tapped to become the first undersecretary…
Acquisition Nominees Call For Prototyping Before Buying Major Weapon Systems
